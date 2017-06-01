Phog In SDSU’s Forecast As Jacks Will Play At Kansas

State Men To Visit Allen Fieldhouse November 17th

BROOKINGS, S.D. — College basketball fans in South Dakota will see their schools play in some of the most historic venues in the sports history.

USD is heading to Pauley Pavilion at UCLA and Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke and today it became official that South Dakota State will the play in “The Phog” at the University of Kansas.

The Jayhawks released their non-conference schedule today and it includes a November 17th date with South Dakota State. Kansas is a perennial power, winning the last 13 consecutive Big 12 regular season titles. The 62 year old Phog Allen Fieldhouse is one of the most iconic venues in college hoops as well. The Jayhawks went 31-5 last year, losing in the Elite 8 to Oregon.

SDSU is coming off a second straight Summit League Tournament Title and NCAA Tournament trip.

It’ll be the second meeting all time between the schools. The Jayhawks beat the then-Division Two Jackrabbits 85-72 on December 4th, 1984.