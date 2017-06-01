Rapid City Begins Construction On Sculpture Series

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Construction has begun on what will be a series of 12 identical sculptures on an 84-acre patch of barren ridge line in a South Dakota city.

The Rapid City Journal reports that James Bailey of Bailey Associates, Inc. – the company spearheading the project – hasn’t disclosed what the 26-foot-tall granite and titanium sculptures in downtown Rapid City will represent.

Project documents filed with the city’s planning commission in March 2016 say people can pay a fee to have their names engraved on dedication plaques attached to the sculptures.

The sculpture park will be accessible from a trailhead once construction is complete. Bailey has proposed building a private parking lot for visitors. The area will only be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.