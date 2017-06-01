SD Supreme Court Upholds Woman’s Sturgis Cocaine Conviction

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a woman convicted of having cocaine in a portable toilet at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The high court in a Wednesday opinion upheld Shelly Stanley’s conviction and sentence.

Police in 2015 responded to a report of a man and woman entering a port-a-potty and overheard what seemed to be a drug transaction inside.

One officer knocked and identified himself, and another saw Stanley put a plastic bag into the toilet after the man inside opened the door. After an officer retrieved the bag of powder from atop a waste pile, analysis confirmed it contained cocaine.

The court rejected arguments from Stanley including that she had an expectation of privacy in the port-a-potty and that authorities’ eavesdropping amounted to a warrantless search.