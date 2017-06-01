Semitrailer Crash On I-90 In Pennington County Kills Driver

Adel Toay
WALL, S.D. (AP) – A semitrailer crash on Interstate 90 in Pennington County has killed a man.

The Highway Patrol says the semi pulling two trailers went off the roadway into a pasture about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 45-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene about 14 miles east of Wall.

Authorities say some diesel fuel from the semi spilled into a creek bed, and an unknown liquid leaked from a hazardous materials container in one of the trailers. A hazardous materials team responded and determined there was no threat.

The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

