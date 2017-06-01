Son Of Hennepin County Sheriff Charged With Child Sex Crimes

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – The son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has been charged with trying to solicit a 13-year-old for sex and possessing child pornography.

Twenty-four-year-old Ryan James Stanek, of Maple Grove, was charged with four felonies Wednesday in Blue Earth County.

Ryan Stanek was arrested May 19. His father announced the next day he would not run for governor and would seek re-election as sheriff.

Rich Stanek didn’t mention his son’s arrest then, but said his work to address untreated mental illness, reduce violent crime, build trust among residents and law enforcement, and fight the opioid epidemic had become personal.

The sheriff said in a statement Wednesday night the phone on which the child pornography was found was held by his campaign committee and that he was paying all its bills.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Ryan Stanek.