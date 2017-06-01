Summer White Out To Fund STEM Education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Ground Works Midwest is holding their annual Summer White Out fundraiser to boost their elementary school STEM initiatives.

Ground Works Midwest is a non-profit that specializes in “school teaching gardens.” Through interactive, hands-on learning they strive to give local elementary school students a quality STEM education.

This is the third year Ground Works Midwest is holding their Summer White Out. The funds will go toward developing garden-based supplemental resources, teacher training, summer camps and adding new school teaching garden sites in 2018.

Guests at the Summer White Out will enjoy a night out at Blue Haven Barn & Gardens with hors d’oeurves by Chef Amy Warren and Chef Shonna. The Hegg Brothers will be performing live. Guests are encouraged to wear white clothing.

For more about the Summer White Out and to purchase tickets, click here.