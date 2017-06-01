Woman Pleads Guilty In South Dakota Tribal Embezzlement Case

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A fifth defendant charged in a tribal embezzlement case in South Dakota has pleaded guilty in federal court in Aberdeen.

The American News reports that 59-year-old Ann German pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft from a tribal organization.

She was among six people charged in 2015 in a case involving the unlawful spending of more than $81,000 from Big Coulee District, a political subdivision of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate.

German was the district coordinator at the time. She has agreed to pay between $3,000 and roughly $11,500 in restitution, and sentencing is scheduled for September.

A plea agreement hasn’t been reached in the case of the final defendant, Calvin Max Sr., who was on the executive board. A jury trial has been scheduled for August.