Woman Suspected Of Robbing Spearfish Credit Union Arrested

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – It didn’t take long for authorities to arrest a woman suspected of robbing a Spearfish credit union.

The suspect entered Black Hills Federal Credit Union Thursday morning and demanded money. She did not display a weapon.

The woman left in a silver Dodge with Colorado license plants and was spotted heading east on Interstate 90. Within a half-hour, officers arrested a 54-year-old Spearfish woman during a traffic stop. Cash was allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports it’s the second time a bank has been robbed in Spearfish in the last two weeks. In both cases, the suspect is a woman.

On May 18, a 22-year-old woman from Belle Fourche is accused of robbing Pioneer Bank and Trust. She later turned herself in.