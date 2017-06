3 Boys Charged With Shooting Of 14-Year-Old In Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 14-year-old in Cedar Rapids.

Police said in a news release Thursday that a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds also have been charged with related crimes. The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles accused of crimes.

The boy was struck twice on March 11 after several shots were fired at the Coin Kleen Laundromat.