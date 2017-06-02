4 Sioux Falls Playgrounds Under Construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Four of the city’s playgrounds will be getting a facelift this summer.

Crews will be replacing equipment at Bakker, Kuehn, Meldrum and Tuthill parks in Sioux Falls over the next two months.

Construction begins at Kuehn and Meldrum on Monday and the city says the playgrounds will have the newest industry features. Shelters and green spaces will be open to the public during construction but playgrounds will be closed during the process.

The renovations are expected to cost nearly $480,000.