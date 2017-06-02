Adams & Hawkeyes In Familiar Underdog Role At NCAA Tournament

Face Host Houston Tonight At 7:00 PM

HOUSTON, TX — Brandon’s Jake Adams gets his first taste of the NCAA Baseball Tournament at 7:00 PM tonight as his Iowa Hawkeyes open regional play against the host Houston Cougars.

The 15th ranked Cougars are heavy favorites after going 40-10. Adams and the Hawks have been on a Cinderella run, crashing the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big Ten Tournament. After originally committing to North Dakota, Jake himself has had a breakout season, earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors and slugging an NCAA best 27 homeruns.

So he, like his team, knows what it means to be an underdog.

Tonight’s game will be televised live on ESPNU.