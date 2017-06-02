Authorities Search For Escaped Rapid City Inmate

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities are searching for a Rapid City prison inmate who may have stolen a city vehicle in his escape.

State officials say 28-year-old inmate Andrew Eastman left a jobsite at the city landfill late this morning. It’s believed he took a white 2002 dodge pickup truck with him. The truck has city of rapid city seals on the doors along with emergency lights on the roof and it’s also missing a back tail gate. Eastman is serving time for several drug and grand theft convictions.

Anyone who sees Eastman or the Vehicle is asked to contact local law enforcement.