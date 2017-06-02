Authorities Search For Escaped Rapid City Inmate

Adel Toay
Share This:

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities are searching for a Rapid City prison inmate who may have stolen a city vehicle in his escape.

State officials say 28-year-old inmate Andrew Eastman left a jobsite at the city landfill late this morning. It’s believed he took a white 2002 dodge pickup truck with him. The truck has city of rapid city seals on the doors along with emergency lights on the roof and it’s also missing a back tail gate. Eastman is serving time for several drug and grand theft convictions.

Anyone who sees Eastman or the Vehicle is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Related Post

Report: Pine Beetle Epidemic In Spearfish Now Over
Ranchers Hurt By Cottonwood Fire To Get Some Aid T...
Xcel Energy Proposes The Largest-Ever South Dakota...
SD Supreme Court Upholds State Membership In Testi...

You Might Also Like