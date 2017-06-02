Committee Approves Bill Restoring Access to 30 Lakes

Lawmakers met to craft solution in response to battle between landowners and sportsmen
Kelsie Passolt
A South Dakota legislative panel endorses a set of rules allowing outdoor enthusiasts to use private land for recreation.

The committee voted 13 to 2 Friday to pass a bill that would restore access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation.  Game, Fish & Parks was initially forced to cut off access after a state Supreme Court decision.  The bill says lakes on private property are open for use unless a landowner installs signs saying an area is closed.  Officials hope to hold a special legislative session soon to consider the proposal.  Governor Dennis Daugaard released a statement following the proposal’s passage Friday saying he supports the bill.  He says it balances landowners’ rights with the ability for sportsmen to use public waters recreationally.

