Committee Approves Bill Restoring Access to 30 Lakes

Lawmakers met to craft solution in response to battle between landowners and sportsmen

A South Dakota legislative panel endorses a set of rules allowing outdoor enthusiasts to use private land for recreation.

The committee voted 13 to 2 Friday to pass a bill that would restore access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation. Game, Fish & Parks was initially forced to cut off access after a state Supreme Court decision. The bill says lakes on private property are open for use unless a landowner installs signs saying an area is closed. Officials hope to hold a special legislative session soon to consider the proposal. Governor Dennis Daugaard released a statement following the proposal’s passage Friday saying he supports the bill. He says it balances landowners’ rights with the ability for sportsmen to use public waters recreationally.