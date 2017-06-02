Gregory County Man Arrested For Murder

Chance Harruff, 46, arrested for second degree murder

GREGORY COUNTY – A Dallas, South Dakota man has been arrested for second degree murder.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says Chance Harruff, 46, is charged in the death of 38-year-old Kristi Olson, who is also from Dallas.

Authorities responded Thursday to an incident at a home on the 400 block of Highway 18. An autopsy was scheduled after authorities deemed the death suspicious.

No other details are available at this time.