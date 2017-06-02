Heat Buys Controlling Interest In Development League Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The Miami Heat has purchased a controlling interest in the Skyforce, its NBA Development League franchise.

The Heat says its executives will maintain full control of basketball operations while Skyforce owner Mike Heineman and his family will continue to operate the team’s off court business.

Heineman says the deal expands the Skyforce’s partnership with the Heat and keeps the franchise in Sioux Falls. Some were concerned the Heat would end its affiliation with Sioux Falls and put a G-League team closer to Miami.

The Heat has had a single affiliation partnership with the Skyforce since the 2013-2014 season.