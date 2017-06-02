Man Attacks Wagner Officer With Taser

Authorities searching for Jubal Grant Jr.

Wagner, S.D. – Wagner police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who they say tried to attack an officer with his own taser.

Authorities say Jubal Grant Jr. is considered armed and dangerous.

An officer was attempting to arrest Grant around 6 p.m. Friday in the Gus Stop gas station parking lot. Police say Grant fought with the officer, taking his taser. He also tried to take his gun.

Grant fled southbound from Gus Stop toward the Redbird apartments.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries from the fight. A bystander was also assaulted while trying to help the officer.

Anyone who sees Grant should not try to make contact with him, but instead call police. The Wagner Police Dept. can be reached at (605) 384-3222.