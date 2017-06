Opening Day For Sioux Falls Pools

Friday was a warm one across the Sioux Empire, making for a perfect time for public pools to open in Sioux Falls.

Open swims take place every day from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p-m. Family swims are every day from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Information on pool passes can be found at http://siouxfalls.org/SWIM-PASSES.

In the meantime, KDLT photojournalist Josh Bixler grabbed the sunscreen and caught up with poolgoers making a splash on opening day.