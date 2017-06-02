Renner Walks Off Sioux Falls West In Wild 9th Inning

West Rallies From Four Down Only To Lose 5-4

RENNER, S.D. — Despite giving up a four run ninth inning lead, the Renner Post 307 defeated Sioux Falls West 5-4 on a walkoff single by Peyton Garbers on Friday evening in Renner.

The Royals had led 4-0 after scoring all their runs in the first. West rallied back in their last at-bat, tying the game with a 2-run double by Carlos Caro before the eventual walkoff winner in the home half of the inning.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!