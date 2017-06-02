REPORT-Milwaukee Bucks Want To Interview Becky Hammon For GM Position

Rapid City Native Currently A Spurs Assistant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Rapid City native Becky Hammon turned down the head coaching position at the University of Florida in part because she reportedly wants to become the first female head coach in NBA history.

According to Yahoo Sports, Hammon may be on the verge of making history of a different kind in the NBA.

Becoming a general manager.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks have requested permission from Hammon’s current employer, the San Antonio Spurs, to interview her for their General Manager job. The 40 year old Hammon has been an assistant coach in San Antonio for the past three seasons, including a Summer League Championship as their head coach. A woman has never been the general manager of an NBA team.

Also mentioned as a potential candidate is Skyforce General Manager Adam Simon.

