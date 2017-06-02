Some Residents Fumed Over Burned Garage Unit

Nearly six weeks after an apartment garage burns down, residents in the area are concerned about the structure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- When homes or other structures catch fire it can take some time to clear the burned debris and clean the area up.

But some residents in a north-east Sioux Falls neighborhood say they’ve been waiting too long for that cleanup process to begin after an apartment complex’s garage unit recently burned down.

“It’s the whole neighborhood’s concerns, including some of the residents of the property. As you could see its still partially collapsed, a lot of the materials have been pulled out. We have photos of children being in there the last couple of weeks”

Tony Burke, the President of the Oak View Neighborhood Association says the charred parking garage at Redwood Estates at 6th and Bahnson is a concern for some in the area.

“It’s just not safe! And this has been since April 24th. We understand there’s a process in place, and how that happens. But when we talk about neighbors being good neighbors, this is not a good neighborly situation.”

The garage caught fire the afternoon of April 24th. The roof collapsed, and several units were badly burned.

Nearly six weeks later, their charred contents are spilled out onto the pavement.

“Our feeling is the property owner should be boarding this up to prevent people from getting in. You know, kids are out of school right now too this is very appealing and attractive to go rooting around there,” said Burke.

The owners of the property say for some time after the fire, there was a chain link fence up to keep people out as the insurance company started their process of assessing the damage.

The city says these types of incidents come with a lot of details to sort through.

“Once there are items that are damaged in a fire that takes time. When you’re a single Family you’re only dealing with one particular person. But this could be multiple people that are affected this with damages so that could be what’s taking a long time,” said Matt Tobias, Code Enforcement Manager for the City of Sioux Falls.

The owners say the insurance investigation has now wrapped up and they’re now leaving the area open for people to collect their belongings before the building is scheduled to be demolished on Thursday.

The owners say the insurance process, some code concerns, and scheduling a date for the demolition and coordinating that with residents in the area took some time.

“I’m confident that the owner will take care of it,” said Tobias.

When it comes to the city’s involvement in these types of situations, Tobias says there is a 90 day period between when a fire happens to the day they can step in and take action to secure the area if it needs it.

In this case, that deadline would be June 24th.