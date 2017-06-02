Sioux Falls Man Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Gun Charge

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man accused of livestreaming himself brandishing weapons and making threats outside an anti-Islam event in April has pleaded not guilty to a federal gun charge.

Ehab Jaber of Sioux Falls was indicted for possession of firearms by a prohibited person after he was found in April in possession of five firearms while being a drug user. Prosecutors said Friday he entered his plea May 19.

The 46-year-old Jaber also faces state charges of making terroristic threats and possessing meth. Authorities say he made the Facebook video after he was kicked out of an April 9 event called “Sabotaging America: Islam’s March Toward Supremacy.”

He was arrested again after testing positive for meth, a violation of his bond, and charged with felony ingestion of a controlled substance.

