State Panel Endorses Rules For Use Of Lakes On Private Land

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota legislative panel has endorsed a set of rules for outdoor enthusiasts who want to use lakes on private land for recreation.

The study committee voted 13-2 Friday for the draft bill, which restores access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.

The bill says also that lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs saying an area is closed.

The study came after the high court said the Legislature must determine if and how the public can use nonmeandered waters for recreation.

Officials hope to hold a special legislative session soon to consider the proposal. Gov. Dennis Daugaard says the bill balances landowners’ rights with the ability for sportsmen to use public waters recreationally.