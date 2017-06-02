Sturgis To Be South Dakota’s Honorary Capital For A Day

Ahtra Elnashar
sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – Sturgis is getting the chance to serve as the honorary South Dakota capital for a day.

The event is set for Tuesday. Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s office says activities will include a main street walk and a roundtable meeting.

Community members will be able to speak with Daugaard, who will also give a speech at a community social to be held at the Harley-Davidson Plaza.

First Lady Linda Daugaard will be reading at a Sturgis City Park event hosted by the Sturgis Public Library. Children are invited to story time.

