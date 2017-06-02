Summer Camp Teaches Kids To Build Video Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A summer camp is on a mission to educate kids using video game development. Gaming Bootcamp South Dakota’s summer program is a five-day camp that teaches kids to build video games.

A co-founder of the camp, William Bushee says the program begins with teaching students the fundamentals of how to build a video game. Bushee says after students get the basics down, they’ll build three to four games throughout the week. For a schedule of the camp, click here.

“All of the kids are very, very creative and they always put their own spin on things and so you see a lot of creativity,” says Bushee.

The camp uses a software called Construct 2, an event-driven platform that allows the user to set up specific events, rather than writing lines of code.

Kids ages 10-16 can sign up for the class. Sessions are split up by two age groups: 10-13 and 13-16. Bushee says there are still spots open. The course is $299 per student, but with the discount code “KDLT” students can get $40 off.

Students are not required to bring any materials. Laptops will be provided.

Bushee says Gaming Bootcamp South Dakota is trying to get more girls involved with their programs, so they’re holding a “Girls Breaker Day” on Saturday, July 29. It’s a free event for girls in grades 5-10 with their parents. Girls will learn about electronics and how they’re put together. They will also get to work with a Raspberry PI computer and play with robots. For more information, click here.