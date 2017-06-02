T-Bones Blank Birds

Canaries Lose Series Opener With Kansas City 2-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The scuffling Sioux Falls Canaries dropped their fourth straight game on Friday night, managing just five hits in a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City T-Bones on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Chase McDonald’s RBI single in the second and Eddie Newton’s RBI triple in the third were all the T-Bones needed to drop the Canaries to 4-10 on the season. The series continues tomorrow night at 6 PM.

