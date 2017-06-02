Three’s Company For USD At National Track & Field Meet

Grove & Nilsen To Vault While Waldner Will Throw Shot Put

VERMILLION, S.D. — Wasn’t too long ago that getting one qualifier into the Division One National Track & Field Championships was a big deal at USD.

Now it’s a no longer a question of if, but how many.

Chris Nilsen, Emily Grove and Danielle Waldner will represent the Coyotes this year in Eugene.

Nilsen and Grove in particular are among the favorites to win national pole vault titles. Grove is making her fourth trip to nationals and ranks second in the country after clearing 15 feet and an inch. She’ll compete on Thursday at 7.

Nilsen will go a day earlier on Wednesday at 7. After winning the national indoor title back in March, the freshman comes into his first outdoor championship meet ranked first in the nation with a clear of 18 feet and nine and a half inches.

Also making a first trip to nationals is Redfield native Danielle Waldner. The senior will throw shot put on Thursday at 8:40. Waldner has been one of the Summit League’s top throwers for some time now but had narrowly missed out on qualifying the past few years. Making the trip in her final year even sweeter.