Canaries Fall In Eleven To KC

Birds Rally But Fall 8-7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite two homeruns from Burt Reynolds and a ninth inning rally, Kansas City’s Marcus Lemon delivered the eventual game winning RBI single in the top of the eleventh inning as the scuffling Canaries dropped their fifth straight game, falling 8-7 to the T-Bones.

Reynolds went 3-5 with a pair of RBI on the two solo shots. Sioux Falls native Patrick Fiala went 2-5 with an RBI double.

The series concludes tomorrow at 4:00 PM.

