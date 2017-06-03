Sioux Falls Man Killed in Semi-Truck Crash Near Wall

Hogan Easton, 45, was driving a Kenworth Day Cab semi truck on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the roadway

WALL, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man died Wednesday in a semi-truck crash east of Wall.

Hogan Easton, 45, was driving a Kenworth Day Cab semi truck, pulling two trailers, on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the roadway into a pasture. The vehicle crashed and Easton later was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Some diesel fuel from the semi spilled into a creek bed and an unknown fluid started to leak from a hazardous materials container stored in one of the trailers. A hazardous materials team responded to the scene and the container was determined to be safe. The truck and trailers were later removed.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wall Fire Department, Pennington County HazMat, Wall Ambulance, South Dakota Department of Transportation and South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.