Storm Bounce Back & Crush Colorado

Sioux Falls Wins 51-29 To Improve To 12-2

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Storm traveled to Colorado to face the Colorado Crush on Saturday, June 3rd in a week 16 Indoor Football League contest. The Storm defeated the Crush 51-29, helping the Storm improve to 12-2.

Sioux Falls won the toss but deferred to the second half. The Crush started the game on their own three-yard line but lost possession after Elijah Fields forced a fumble. The Storm would score with 5:28 on the clock after a five-yard sweep by Korey Williams. The Crush would answer with a two-yard pass from Sean Goldrich to Lovie Rose III, tying the game 7-7 at the end of quarter one.

The second quarter was dominated by the Sioux Falls Storm after shutting out the Colorado Crush. The Storm would score first after a four-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Lorenzo Brown. The Storm would then score a one-point rouge after the Crush were unable to bring the kickoff out of the end zone. With 10:58 the Crush were called for an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone resulting in a safety, extending the Storm’s lead to 17-7. Robbie Rouse would plunge in for a one-yard rushing touchdown to bring the score to 24-7. Justin Syrovatka would end the half with a successful 30-yard field goal to put the Storm on top 27-7.

The third quarter would see a score from both teams. Sioux Falls would score first after a 12-yard touchdown reception by Mike Tatum extending the Storm’s lead to 34-7. Colorado would answer with a eighth-yard pass from Sean Goldrich to Anthony Jones, bringing the score to 34-13 at the end of the third quarter.

The Crush would be the first to score in the fourth quarter after a 14-yard touchdown pass from Sean Goldrich to Kyle Kaiser, the Crush would also get a two-point conversion cutting the Storm’s lead to 34-21. The Storm answer back with back-to-back scores; first a successful 20-yard field goal by Justin Syrovatka and then Nicholas Richardson would block the Crush field goal attempt and he returned it for a touchdown, extending the Storm’s lead to 44-21. The Crush would answer back with a 31-yard pass from Liam Nadler to Kendall Sanders to bring the score to 44-29 after a successful two-point conversion. The Storm would score the game’s last touchdown after a five yard touchdown reception from Lorenzo Brown to Korey Williams. The game would end after a interception by Storm defensive back Rashard Smith and a final score of 51-29.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown threw 12 of 22 for 118 yards and two touchdowns, he also rushed nine times for 31 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Korey Williams tallied four receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown, he also had two rushes for 15 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Mike Tatum had four grabs for 59 yards and one touchdown, while running back Robbie Rouse rushed for 51 yards and one touchdown. Justin Syrovatka went two for two on field goals. Elijah Fields and Carlton Watkins each had six total tackles for the Storm.

The Sioux Falls Storm returns to action at home on Saturday, June 10th for a 7:05pm kickoff against the Nebraska Danger.