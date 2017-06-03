Storm’s Playoff Fate Hangs On Final Three Games

Sioux Falls In Danger Of Missing Postseason

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As dominant as the Storm have been in the IFL over the last six years, we’ve sometimes heard fans complain that the season’s kinda boring.

Well last week’s loss to Wichita Falls makes things more than interesting now since it could end up leading to the Storm missing the playoffs if they don’t win their final three regular season games beginning tonight at Colorado.

That 36-21 loss dropped the Storm into a first place tie with Iowa in the United Conference and they’re only one game ahead of Wichita Falls, who does hold the head to head tiebreaker having beaten them two out of three times.

Losses could keep the Storm from getting homefield advantage in the playoffs in the United Conference Championship game with Iowa or, in a worst case scenario, keep them out of the playoffs altogether if Wichita Falls keeps winning.

The Storm begin their final three game stretch at Colorado at 6 PM CST.