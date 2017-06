Thunder Draw With Duluth

Limmer Goal Helps Sioux Falls To 1-1 Decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tyler Limmer scored in the second half to help the Sioux Falls Thunder draw with Duluth FC 1-1 in NPSL action on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. After dropping their first match of the season the Thunder are now 1-1-2.

