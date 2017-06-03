Trees Planted to Remember Five Children Killed in Spearfish Fire

The children who died are remembered as "The Fantastic Five"

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – Families and friends of five children killed in a Spearfish house fire in April have planted trees near the site of the tragedy to memorialize the victims.

The children who died are remembered as “The Fantastic Five” and on Friday their relatives planted a tree for each one. A bench next to the trees is also dedicated to them.

The blaze killed 6-year-old Phibie Moyer, 7-year-old Clinton Johnson, 9-year-old Rhylin Gee, 9-year-old Justice Roden and 11-year-old Tanlynn Roden. Police say the 6-year-old girl was from Sturgis and the other four children lived in Spearfish.

Investigators say the fire’s origin was traced to a corner on the porch of the multi-family residence, where a metal trash can was used to collect ash and hot coals from a fireplace.