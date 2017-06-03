Trip To Nationals Dream Come True For Redfield’s Danielle Waldner

Will Throw Shot Put Thursday In Eugene

VERMILLION, S.D. — Pole vaulters Chris Nilsen and Emily Grove may be the odds on favorites to win championships at the NCAA Track & Field meet this coming week.

But the story of USD shot putter Danielle Waldner is pretty cool too.

The Redfield native will throw on Wednesday at 8:40 PM Local time in Eugene. After qualifying four times for preliminaries, Waldner finally made it to nationals on her last try. She’s ranked 9th nationally going with a best toss of 56 feet, 11 and a half inches.

Danielle will need to make the top eight to crack the finals.

Her coach A.G. Krueger is a former Olympic Hammer thrower, and wants Danielle to stay loose and enjoy the moment rather than stress over her standing.