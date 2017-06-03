USF Alum St. Pierre Signs To Play In Canadian Football League

Joins Hamilton TigerCats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former University of Sioux Falls All-American cornerback Solomon St. Pierre has landed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

St. Pierre, who signed with Hamilton on June 3, was among three players announced as additions to the Tiger-Cats squad. Also agreeing to terms with Hamilton was former Notre Dame offensive lineman Kona Schwenke, who has played in the NFL for five teams (Kansas city, New England, Seattle, Oakland and the New York Jets), and former South Carolina State and Citadel defensive back Mariel Cooper, who played in the NFL with the Washington Redskins in 2016.

“I’m excited about this opportunity because I did not see it coming,” said St. Pierre, who prepped at Wagner, S.D., and most recently played (this spring) with the Milano Seamen in Division 1 in the Italy’s FIDAF as well as the Big 6 in the European Football League. “This is a great opportunity. I am so grateful and blessed for this chance. I look forward to getting back to work,” he said.

St. Pierre is already in Hamilton as the team prepares for the preseason opener against Ottawa on Thursday, June 8 on the road. The Tiger-Cats, which finished 7-11 a year ago, are home against Toronto on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m., to conclude the preseason. Hamilton’s 18-game regular season begins on Sunday, June 25 at Toronto with game time at 3 p.m.

A 16-time All-American at USF, St. Pierre received minicamp tryouts with the Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers in 2015. A two-time All-NSIC selection, he set USF’s and the NSIC’s all-time interception record during his time at USF, which he led the Cougars to a pair of postseason appearances including the program’s first ever NCAA DII appearance in a 9-3 season in 2015.

Named HERO Sports National Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and a USF’s first-ever finalist for the Cliff Harris Defensive Player of the Year Award, St. Pierre helped USF to a 9-3 record in 2015 and the school’s first-ever NCAA DII playoff berth. Over his final two years at USF, the Cougars were 20-4 and ranked in 23 consecutive polls. In total, USF was 35-11 during his four years with USF.

Named USF’s first-ever two-time AP Little American and AFCA Coaches All-American (DII level), St. Pierre was also named to the CCA DII, Instant Scouting and D2Football.com All-American teams. As a senior, he finished fifth in the nation with nine interceptions just one year after picking off 10 passes, which tied a school record and was tied for the most in NCAA DII. He finished his career with 22 picks, which not only set a USF school record but established a new NSIC career mark.

He had a league-best (5th nationally) nine picks and 21 interceptions in the final 24 games of his career. St. Pierre had 24 passes (2.0 per game) defended in 2015 which ranked third nationally and second in the NSIC.

In 2015, finished the 2015 season with 22 solo stops, nine assisted tackles and 31 overall stops as well as 15 pass breakups, a forced fumble and TFL. He finished his career with a school record six interception returns for TDs, including three in 2015. Three of his interception TD returns covered more than 70 yards. The six interception TD returns is the best in school history.

At USF, he set or tied five school records. He was the only player in NCAA DII during 2014 and 2015 with nine or more interceptions in consecutive seasons.

Over the course of his standout career, St. Pierre appeared in 41 games, making 30 starts with 145 career tackles and 105 solo stops. On his 22 interceptions, he has 518 return yards, which ranks first all-time at USF and is one of the league’s top career totals.