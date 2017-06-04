AA Golfers Expect Challenging Meet At Broadland Creek

State Meet Starts Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The final state championship meets of the 2016-17 prep season begin tomorrow as four state golf tournaments will tee off.

AA is at Broadland Creek in Huron, with O’Gorman poised to make plenty of noise. The Knights have finished first or second in each of the last ten years and have two of the state’s top individual players this year in Jenna Sutcliffe and Emily Olson. They expect to be pushed by several teams including Aberdeen on a course that will provide it’s own challenges.

The State A Meet will be at Central Valley in Huron. The B Girls will tee off from Prairie Green in Sioux Falls while the B Boys take on Spring Creek in Harrisburg.