Canaries Feast On T-Bones In Finale

Birds Snap Five Game Skid With 14-4 Win

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Chris Jacobs hit a pair of two-run homers to help power the Sioux Falls Canaries to a 14-4 victory over the Kansas City T-Bones on Sunday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Birds already held a 3-0 lead over the T-Bones before Jacobs hits his first blast in the bottom of the 3rd inning. His 5th home run of the season made it a five run lead, but the Canaries added two more runs in the inning with a David Popkins two-run single to make it 7-0.

Canaries starting pitcher, Joe Bircher retired the first nine batters he faces on Sunday afternoon, but ran into some trouble in the top of the 4th inning. The lefty gave up back-to-back singles to Omar Garcia and Patrick Brady before Kevin Keyes his a three-run blast over the wall in left. Bircher walked the next batter and gave up a two-out double to Daniel Rocket, but the southpaw settled down after that, retiring six of the final nine batters to wrap up his day.

Jacobs came back to the plate in the bottom of the 6th inning with a man on and nobody out, sending a no-doubter deep over the wall in left center to once again extend the Birds lead. The Canaries sent 11 men to the plate in the big six-run, 6th inning to help solidify their first win in nearly a week

Bircher (2-2) picked up his second win of the season after holding the T-Bones to 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 6 batters over 6 innings of work.

Jacobs finished the night going 3-for-5 with 4 RBI and three runs scored. The Canaries power hitter holds a .391 batting average over his first 16 games of the season, and is currently tied with Kansas City’s Kevin Keyes for the American Association lead in home runs with 6 on the season.

The Canaries have an off-day on Monday, but return to action on Tuesday night when they open up a three-game road series against the Lincoln SaltDogs at Haymarket Park. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. with the Orthopedic Institute Pre-Game Show starting at 6:30 PM on AM-1230, FM-98.1 Sioux Falls Sports Radio KWSN.

-Courtesy Sioux Falls Canaries