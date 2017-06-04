Celebrating National Cancer Survivors Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For many of us, hearing the word cancer is scary, unless it’s followed by the word survivor.

Nationwide, there are 15 million Americans living with a history of cancer; and today is their day.

It’s National Cancer Survivors Day.

You don’t have to look far in the Sioux Empire to find someone affected by cancer.

“I went through everything,” says Bobette Anderson of Alcester. “Bilateral mastectomy, chemo and radiation.”

“Breast cancer, stage four, metastasized,” says Grace Navarro of Elkton.

“Prostate cancer,” adds Bill Olson of Sioux Falls.

While finding out this news certainly wasn’t easy, it’s not the end of these people’s stories.

“Just that word, cancer, you think right away it’s a death sentence,” says Bobette. “But it isn’t.”

This is why Avera Health hosted a luncheon Sunday afternoon, to give cancer survivors a chance to celebrate.

Nearly 350 survivors and 700 people total took part.

“You become a pretty big family almost immediately,” says Olson.

“It’s just great to see friends that you’ve made, and all of a sudden you have this connection,” says Bob Anderson of Sioux Falls.

But for these two men, Bob Anderson and Bill Olson, they found their greatest support in their spouses; because both of their wives were also diagnosed with cancer, and too survived.

Bob was the second one to be diagnosed.

“It was a lot easier for me I think because I saw the success that she had with her treatment,” says Bob. “I thought, if she can get through it, I can get through it.”

While Olson and his wife found out together.

“It was much easier to handle yours because you were of concern for her and vice versa,” says Olson.

Both couples say having their spouse not only be by their side, but in the fight with them, brought the beauty out of an ugly disease.

“It’s important to have a caregiver of some sort,” says Bobette. “Luckily it was my husband, I got to do that.”

“It was a good experience,” adds Olson. “If you can call cancer treatment a good experience.”

Avera Health has been putting on this event for 19 years.

This years’ theme was ‘your life is you story, celebrate its beauty’.