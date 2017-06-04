Equality March To Kick Off Pride Week In SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In exactly one week, Sioux Falls Pride will be hosting their first equality march in the Sioux Empire.

The march will start at Carnegie Hall at 1 p.m., wrap around the court house and end at Falls Park west.

Co-chair of Sioux Falls Pride, Thomas Christiansen, says they started planning this event after it was announced Washington D.C. will be hosting a unity and pride march on June 11.

He says it’s important to continue that movement here in Sioux Falls.

“We felt that there was a need to kind of go back to the roots of why the pride parades started, they started with a march; and to bring back the importance of equality, inclusion and acceptance for the LGBT community,” says Christiansen.

Christiansen says the march will kick off pride week, which continues through June 17.

The last event during pride week will be the 15th annual Pride in the Park festival at Terrace Park.

“We always hear how inherently joyful the event is,” says Christiansen. “I like to think it’s unlike any event in Sioux Falls. There’s just so much joy and happiness and so much excitement around the festival.”

The festival takes place from 12 to 6 p.m.

For a full list of Pride Week events, click here.