Remarkable USD Duo Hopes To Vault To National Titles

Chris Nilsen & Emily Grove Among Favorites To Win Championships At National Meet In Eugene

VERMILLION, S.D. — One national champion at USD would be incredible.

Two almost unthinkable, and it’s a distinct possibility as the Coyotes take two of the country’s top pole vaulters, Chris Nilsen and Emily Grove, to the NCAA Championships in Eugene.

“That’s amazing you know? Usually that’s like SEC schools or Big 12 schools or PAC-12. That’s kind of cool, you know, we get to get South Dakota’s name out there. Like hey, we’re here, we can do everything you can do and right now we can do it better.” Nilsen says.

It wouldn’t be the first championship for a Coyote vaulter.

Bethany Buell won in 2013 and Nilsen took the indoor title in March.

It’s the contrast between them that’s striking.

Emily was with Bethany four years ago and is making her fourth trip to nationals as a sixth year senior, while Chris makes his first as a freshman.

“It keeps me motivated. It keeps me excited about the sport because I’ve been doing it for a while and this is all super new for him. So it keeps me on my toes as well! He did a great job at indoor in NCAA’s and he was by himself there so I think outdoor he’s going to be just fine.” Grove says.

Nilsen has earned that, entering the championships with the nation’s top mark of 18 feet, 9 and a half inches.

Grove comes in ranked second with a 15 foot and one inch clear.

“She’s a great vaulter. I really hope that she does well. This has been a long time coming. She’s a sixth year senior, she deserves a national championship.” Nilsen says.

And coach Derek Miles thinks having them together should help bring the best out of both.

“I think there will be a nice compliment in terms of how they balance each other out. Excitement versus kind of I’ve been here before type of mentality. So I’m looking forward to it. I think they’ll both handle it well, they’re both seasoned kind of athletes. They know how to compete.” Miles says.