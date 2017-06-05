JA Raises Money For Students With 19th Annual JA 100 Hole Challenge

BRANDON, S.D. – 35 golfers attended the 100 Holes Golf Challenge today to raise money for Junior Acheivement South Dakota, including KDLT’s own Mark Ovenden!

Each golfer is asked to raise a minimum of $2,500, some end up going higher than that. The outdoor event typically raises more than $110,000.

Since it only costs $25 to sponsor a Junior Achievement student, the money goes a long way.

“It’s a fun way for an outside person to come in and talk to students to talk about what life is like after school, and how what they’re learning now will really impact their future. So it’s bringing in that outside perspective and having them share the things they’ve learned in their life,” said Kayla Eitreim, President of Junior Achievement SD.

The Junior Acheivement educates 54,000 students across the state about work readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.