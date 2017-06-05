Accuser: Cosby Drugged, Forced Himself On Her

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and violated her at a Los Angeles hotel bungalow two decades ago is testifying in his sexual assault trial.

Kelly Johnson wiped back tears Monday as she described the 1996 encounter. She said she lost consciousness soon after Cosby pressured her to take a large white pill.

Johnson, then in her mid-30s, said her next memory was of waking up on a bed with her dress yanked down and her breasts exposed. She said Cosby then put lotion on her hand and make her manipulate his genitals.

Cosby’s trial stems from an alleged assault on another woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, but prosecutors were allowed to call Johnson as a witness because her allegations are similar.

The Associated Press does not usually identify people who say they are the victims of sexual assault, but Johnson’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, said her name can be used.