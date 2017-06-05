Anti-Tampering Measure Backers Hope To Get Signatures Soon

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Supporters of a proposed South Dakota constitutional amendment that would make it harder for the Legislature to tamper with voter initiatives hope to start building support soon to get on the 2018 ballot.

Attorney General Marty Jackley released an explanation for the proposal Monday. Roxanne Weber, an amendment co-sponsor, says supporters hope to start collecting signatures this month.

The measure’s provisions include requiring a two-thirds vote in each legislative chamber to repeal or amend ballot initiatives for seven years after they become law.

Backers borrowed that language from North Dakota, which is among at least 10 states that have provisions to protect citizens’ initiatives from state lawmakers.

South Dakota amendment supporters would have to submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures by November 2017 to get on the 2018 ballot.