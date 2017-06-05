Blue Mounds State Park Contaminated Water Being Worked On

LUVERNE, MN.- Drinking water and fresh showers will soon be a reality for campers at Blue Mounds State Park.

Three years ago the staff had to close the parks well after it was contaminated with E.coli.

“We have seen it, it started about three years ago,” says Luverne Area Aquatics and Fitness Center Supervisor Samantha Honerman.

It’s no surprise to the workers at Luverne Area Aquatics and Fitness Center to see campers from Blue Mounds State Park come in to use their showers.

“We see a lot more in the summer time and on the hotter weekends and things like that. We’ll see quite a few come in and use the shower,” says Honerman.

For three years, the community center has opened its showers to campers after the park’s well became contaminated with E.coli.

So each day camper’s travel for 3 miles from the park to the community center, to shower and get some drinking water, but the center says the setback has turned into a blessing.

“We are happy that they can utilize us and like I said we get some benefits out of it too. It’s fun to visit with the people from all over the different communities or the world that are coming and staying at the state park,” says Honerman.

The park says despite the contamination, campers have still been coming in.

They say After doing some tests, they did find the contamination is coming from an underground water supply, however, they are not sure of the exact source.

Currently, the park is looking into a project to connect the Rock County rural water system to bring in fresh water by next summer.

Although it’s been three years of waiting for some results, the community center says they have enjoyed the new friends they have made.

“We have had a few that we recognize from previous years and it’s always nice to see them and strike up a conversation with them again,” says Honerman.

The park has been providing drinking water and campers can still use the toilets.