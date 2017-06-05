Highway 11 Closed Overnight South Of Sioux Falls

CANTON, S.D. – A nine mile stretch of Highway 11, from U.S. 18 up to 273rd Avenue, will be closed overnight.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation began getting calls about cracked sealant material coming off of the road around 5 p.m. Monday.

Several cars have been damaged.

DOT says the sealant material is sticking to car tires, transferring it to the rest of the body.

Even though the temperatures are in the lower 90’s, DOT says they are not sure what is causing the cracking, but it appears to be mainly on the southbound lanes.

We’ll update you with more information as it comes.