Injury Helped Lincoln’s Brison Find New Gear On Track

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — “It feels pretty good! I didn’t think I could do it but guess I did!” Lincoln Junior Collin Brison Says Of His State Track Performance.

Being the fastest runner in South Dakota is suprising to Lincoln’s Collin Brison in part because the junior got a late start in track.

“Got into sprinting my freshman year. It was required for us to play another sport my freshman year. So I figured, you know, why not do track? It gets you in shape for the coming football season. But I figured out I really, really liked it so I just kept with it.” Collin says.

And tore cartiledge off a bone that year. Though it slowed Collin up, it helped him find a new gear.

“For me it was a lot of form running. I didn’t have my proper form when I sprinted but I worked on it a lot with my coaches and it worked out.” Brison says.

Brison had a perfect day at state, winning the anchor leg of two relays as well as taking the 100 and 200 meter runs.

“My sophomore year I had to come back in and battle. But the seniors from last year and this year, they keep pushing me to do better and better, and it got me to where I am now.” Brison says.

An MVP performance that has Collin on the fast track to a college career on one.