No Injuries In Car Vs. Pole Accident

Driver cited for careless driving

SIOUX FALLS – A car vs. pole accident had drivers looking for a different route Monday night.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. on the 5600 block of West 41st St. The collision left power lines hanging down to the street.

Police diverted traffic until the area was cleared. No injuries were reported.

The driver was cited for careless driving. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.