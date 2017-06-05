PGA Champions Tour To Make Major Event Announcement In Sioux Falls Thursday

Jack Nicklaus & Andy North Will Be In Attendance For Press Conference At Minnehaha Country Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Fitting that on the day South Dakota’s high school state golf meets begin comes word that the PGA Champions Tour is coming to Sioux Falls….for a press conference.

Along with Sanford Health they’ve called a press conference on Thursday at Minnehaha Country Club to announce details of a major sporting event coming to Sioux Falls. Among those attending will be Andy North and Jack Nicklaus, who has the record for most PGA majors won at 18.

The Tour features the top senior players in the world and again, will apparently be coming to Sioux Falls for an event in the near future.

Here is the press release and press conference announcement from the Champions Tour:

Who: Distinguished guests and officials from multiple organizations, including:

Jack Nicklaus: 18-Time Major Champion

Andy North: 2-Time U.S. Open Champion

Kelby Krabbenhoft: President & CEO, Sanford Health

Greg McLaughlin: President, PGA TOUR Champions

Mike Huether: Mayor, Sioux Falls

What: An announcement to share details regarding a major sporting event coming to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

When: Thursday, June 8 – 4:45 p.m. (Registration opens 4:15 p.m.)

Where: Minnehaha Country Club / 3101 W. 22nd St / Sioux Falls, SD 57104

RSVP: Please respond to Stewart Moore via email at StewartMoore@pgatourhq.com or via phone at 904-540-2765 by June 7 at 8:00 p.m.