South Dakota Man Killed By Taser

Omaha police say a man died while in custody and after being shocked by a stun gun. Police say officers were called about 12:30 a.m. Monday to a Bucky’s convenience store, where a man was refusing to leave.Officers arrested 29-year-old Zachary N. Bearheels, of Murdo, South Dakota. Police say Bearheels began acting erratically, and officers used a stun gun. Officers called for medics about 1:30 a.m., and Bearheels was then taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As required by state law, a grand jury will be convened to investigate the officers’ actions.