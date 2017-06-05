State Golf Tournaments Tee Off

Four Championships Conclude Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG, HARTFORD & HURON, S.D. — The final event of the 2016-17 prep sports season has teed off.

Four SDHSAA State Golf Tournaments played their opening round on Monday afternoon. AA Girls are in Huron, A Girls in Hartford, B Girls in Sioux Falls and B Boys in Harrisburg. Click on the video viewer for highlights from all four! Team and individual standings are below.

H.S. Girl’s Golf

State AA Meet @ Huron

Team Standings

1. O’Gorman (303)

2. Aberdeen (329)

3. RC Stevens (330)

4. Yankton (351)

5. Pierre (352)

Individual Leaders

1. Olson (OG)-70

2. Kunkel (OG)-74

3. Young (RCS)-75

State A Meet @ Hartford

Team Standings

1. Canton (363)

2. Lennox (365)

3. Lead-Deadwood (370)

4. Vermillion (377)

5. Sisseton (379)

Individual Leaders

1. Driscoll (West Central)-75

T2. Burr (Belle Fourche)-78

T2. Wynja (SF Christian)-78

State B Meet @ Sioux Falls

Team Standings

1. Deubrook (247)

2. Burke/South Central (258)

3. Howard (274)

4. Hill City (278)

5. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Individual Standings

1. Frank (Deubrook)-72

2. Brende (Baltic)-74

3. Indahl (B/SC)-78

H.S. Boy’s Golf

State B Meet @ Harrisburg

Team Standings

1. Aberdeen Christian (227)

2. Ipswich (233)

3. Colman-Egan (237)

4. Platte-Geddes (247)

5. Freeman (250)

Individual Leaders

1. Johnson (Bon Homme)-66

2. Aderhold (Abr. Christian)-71

3. Gilbert (Ipswich)-74

