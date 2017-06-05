State Golf Tournaments Tee Off

Four Championships Conclude Tomorrow
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG, HARTFORD & HURON, S.D.  —  The final event of the 2016-17 prep sports season has teed off.

Four SDHSAA State Golf Tournaments played their opening round on Monday afternoon.  AA Girls are in Huron, A Girls in Hartford, B Girls in Sioux Falls and B Boys in Harrisburg.  Click on the video viewer for highlights from all four!  Team and individual standings are below.

H.S. Girl’s Golf
State AA Meet @ Huron
Team Standings
1.  O’Gorman (303)

2.  Aberdeen (329)

3.  RC Stevens (330)

4.  Yankton (351)

5.  Pierre (352)

Individual Leaders
1.  Olson (OG)-70

2.  Kunkel (OG)-74

3.  Young (RCS)-75

State A Meet @ Hartford
Team Standings
1.  Canton (363)

2.  Lennox (365)

3.  Lead-Deadwood (370)

4.  Vermillion (377)

5.  Sisseton (379)

Individual Leaders
1.  Driscoll (West Central)-75

T2.  Burr (Belle Fourche)-78

T2.  Wynja (SF Christian)-78

State B Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
1.  Deubrook (247)

2.  Burke/South Central (258)

3.  Howard (274)

4.  Hill City (278)

5.  Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Individual Standings
1.  Frank (Deubrook)-72

2.  Brende (Baltic)-74

3.  Indahl (B/SC)-78

 

H.S. Boy’s Golf
State B Meet @ Harrisburg
Team Standings
1.  Aberdeen Christian (227)

2.  Ipswich (233)

3.  Colman-Egan (237)

4.  Platte-Geddes (247)

5.  Freeman (250)

Individual Leaders
1.  Johnson (Bon Homme)-66

2.  Aderhold (Abr. Christian)-71

3.  Gilbert (Ipswich)-74

