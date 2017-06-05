State Golf Tournaments Tee Off
Four Championships Conclude Tomorrow
SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG, HARTFORD & HURON, S.D. — The final event of the 2016-17 prep sports season has teed off.
Four SDHSAA State Golf Tournaments played their opening round on Monday afternoon. AA Girls are in Huron, A Girls in Hartford, B Girls in Sioux Falls and B Boys in Harrisburg. Click on the video viewer for highlights from all four! Team and individual standings are below.
H.S. Girl’s Golf
State AA Meet @ Huron
Team Standings
1. O’Gorman (303)
2. Aberdeen (329)
3. RC Stevens (330)
4. Yankton (351)
5. Pierre (352)
Individual Leaders
1. Olson (OG)-70
2. Kunkel (OG)-74
3. Young (RCS)-75
State A Meet @ Hartford
Team Standings
1. Canton (363)
2. Lennox (365)
3. Lead-Deadwood (370)
4. Vermillion (377)
5. Sisseton (379)
Individual Leaders
1. Driscoll (West Central)-75
T2. Burr (Belle Fourche)-78
T2. Wynja (SF Christian)-78
State B Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
1. Deubrook (247)
2. Burke/South Central (258)
3. Howard (274)
4. Hill City (278)
5. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
Individual Standings
1. Frank (Deubrook)-72
2. Brende (Baltic)-74
3. Indahl (B/SC)-78
H.S. Boy’s Golf
State B Meet @ Harrisburg
Team Standings
1. Aberdeen Christian (227)
2. Ipswich (233)
3. Colman-Egan (237)
4. Platte-Geddes (247)
5. Freeman (250)
Individual Leaders
1. Johnson (Bon Homme)-66
2. Aderhold (Abr. Christian)-71
3. Gilbert (Ipswich)-74
