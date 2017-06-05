Sunscreen Tips For Summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Studies have recently shown that skin cancer rates are dramatically on the rise and experts are urging people not to let their guard down when protecting themselves against the sun. With Summer packing a full punch across the Sioux Empire, we decided to find the best ways to stay safe.

It’s that time of year again. We all want that perfect tan to go along with our beach bodies, but doctors say the effects of not using sunscreen can have long lasting circumstances.

“Not only do you get that nice warm glow and you look great, over time you also get irregular spots and darker spots and things, especially on your face. It will bring wrinkles a lot sooner,” said a family physician, Dr. Orstad with Sanford Health.

Dr. Orstad said this doesn’t even take into account the skin cancer risks but back to sunscreen. There are so many choices for sunscreen, which one is the best?

“The one that you’re gonna to put on. So if it’s greasier than you like or it’s irritating or burnsy eyes or whatever, you don’t use it. Get something that you know that you’re going to use and that your kids are going to use,” said Dr. Orstad.

When it comes to the kids, doctors urge that it’s even more important to make sure they have SPF 30 or higher. Aly Doorneweerd with Sprouting Ivy Academy said they have procedures in place to protect their kids.

“The child does get sprayed down outside in a vented area about 15-20 minutes before they go outside to play.”

Doorneweerd said they have about 200 kids during the Summer, which makes it quite the challenge to get sunscreen on all of them, however, she said parents have no need to worry.

“They want to go out immediately and usually it’s a fight to get out the door so the sunscreen process is a little tricky but we get it done. And it gets re-applied every time we go back outside,” said Doorneweerd.

Dr. Orstad said to make sure to throw out old sunscreen after the expiration date. She said if you don’t like the idea of using sunscreen everyday, then covering up or using an umbrella are great alternatives.